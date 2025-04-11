Following federal cuts, Kentucky Planned Parenthood is raising concerns

(LEX 18) — Planned Parenthood in Kentucky is raising concerns that the Trump administration's move to withhold millions in Title X funding could strip low-income Kentuckians of essential reproductive healthcare services.

Title X is the nation's only federally funded family planning program, and its potential defunding would significantly impact vulnerable populations across the state, according to the organization.

In 2024 alone, Planned Parenthood reports nearly 6,700 patient visits at its healthcare centers in Lexington and Louisville. More than half of these patients—52 percent—have incomes at or below the federal poverty level.

"Withholding these funds is really stripping Kentuckians who are the most vulnerable in our state, low-income, from accessing the healthcare that they desperately need," said Rebecca Gibron, Planned Parenthood CEO.

Gibron characterized the funding cuts as a politically motivated attack on the organization. She emphasized that Title X money is not permitted for abortion services. Instead, the funding supports other critical healthcare services for low-income residents.

"These funds strictly go to ensuring access to birth control, to annual wellness exams, to cancer screenings, to breast health screenings, to the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections," Gibron explained.

According to Planned Parenthood, more than 3,500 patients in Kentucky currently rely on Title X funding for these essential healthcare services.