Food arrives for residents who were splitting sandwiches since flooding in Knott County

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's been more help on the ground in eastern Kentucky, but people going through this historic flooding still need much more.

There are about 250 people at an apartment complex in Hindman. They've been struggling to get some of the basic necessities, such as well-balanced meals and water.

"I wanted to help my home county that I grew up in," said Brian Amburgey.

Knott County will always be home for Amburgey. Now living in Clark County, he knew the place near and dear to him was in dire need.

"Since Thursday, most of the children here all they had was a bologna sandwich and cutting in quarters to feed the children," he said.

Of the nearly 250 people in this complex, many are children. Some residents had no way to really get anything they needed to get through the weekend.

"Never seen anything like this before in our lives," said Amanda Hull, who lives there with her four children.

Hull not only looks out for them, but other people in this community. Calling it a community; however, doesn't really do justice.

"I'm here not only trying to help my family, but the community that is my family," she said.

This has been uncharted territory. It's unexpected and scary. For so many, it's been a world turned upside down.

"I was in the process of moving," Hull said. "I just bought a new home over in Beaver. I can't even get to Beaver right now because of everything that has been going on. I was told my home is gone. My new home, I just bought for my four children is gone. So I had to start from scratch all over again."

This community is still hurting. Families are still hurting.

"Family and love, that's what we need," she said. "We need to support each other and bring each other out of this. That's what I want people to understand."

Amburgey also thanks Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 out of Lexington for their contributions to bringing much needed help to the area.

You can bring donations to the Winchester Plaza from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and also the Winchester VFW from 4-9 p.m. for the remainder of the week.