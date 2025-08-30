Food service employee arrested on sodomy charge at Powell County Detention Center

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A food service employee was arrested on a felony sodomy charge on Friday morning, stemming from inappropriate conduct at the Powell County Detention Center, according to the detention center.

According to an arrest citation, Samantha J. Catron was seen on video having "deviate sexual intercourse with an incarcerated person."

Catron, an employee of Kellwell Food Management, was charged with "Sodomy, 3rd Degree," according to a post from the detention center.

Authorities say that Catron is being held at the Powell County Detention Center and awaiting transfer to another facility.

