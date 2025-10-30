FoodChain survey addresses those impacted by looming SNAP cuts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Over 600,000 people in central and eastern Kentucky rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, commonly known as food stamps. Those benefits are set to run out in just a few days, leaving families uncertain about their next meal.

The reality for those in need is stark, according to Ka'Sondra Brown, board vice chair at FoodChain, a local food assistance organization.

"It's real," Brown said.

FoodChain already sees significant demand with SNAP benefits in place.

"We have lines around the corner...that's on a regular day...that's with SNAP benefits," Brown said.

Without those benefits, the situation becomes even more dire.

"How far are we gonna go around the corner?" Brown asked.

This uncertainty led FoodChain to conduct a SNAP survey with its meal distribution recipients. Brown and Co-Executive Director Leandra Forman wanted to understand the potential impact.

The survey results paint a concerning picture. Sixty percent of people participating say they get 25% or more of their food from pantries. Additionally, 63.4% say they're unsure they'll be able to get enough food for their families.

"It's scary," Brown said.

Perhaps most alarming, 70% of respondents say it's likely to very likely they would miss meals without SNAP benefits.

"We are looking at a potential for people to actually be truly hungry in our community," Forman said.

At its core, FoodChain strives to improve food access in the community, operating on the principle that collective action is essential. With SNAP funding set to run out in a matter of days, Brown sends a clear message to anyone who can help.

"It's happening, it's here, it's time for us to step up," Brown said.

The USDA says federal SNAP funds will not be issued beginning November 1.

Based on FoodChain's SNAP survey, grocery store gift cards, frozen meals, and shelf-stable items are rated most helpful to fill the gap left by the benefit cuts.

