For 38 years, a daughter has wondered about her dad's military medals. Now there's an answer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 30 years ago, a box was left in front of a Lexington man's front door.

Inside were military medals and a note from someone saying they'd pick them back up.

The doorstep belonged to David Hamilton, who is still on a mission — almost 40 years later.

"The note said I'll pick them back up and he never did," Hamilton said. "And I've held them since 1985."

Hamilton says for this whole time, he has just wanted these to be back in the hands of the family.

Sim Smeddley Steverson died in 1967 in Vietnam. With four medals, including a Purple Heart, Hamilton has kept these safe.

"He gave up his life," said Hamilton. "He saved a whole platoon."

Steverson had two kids. Did they ever have the chance to sit on their dad's lap, to look up and admire their hero?

"I've had people try to help me," Hamilton said.

Just about an hour before this story aired on LEX 18, we got in touch with Steverson's daughter. She has seen photos of the medals and says she believes they are her father's.

