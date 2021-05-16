"Force on the Course" brings together kids and officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Saturday morning, dozens of kids got to tee up on the golf course with some partners from the Lexington Police Department.

The DSE Golf Club hosted the event at Tates Creek Golf Course.

According to the release, DSE Golf Club works with students who attend lower-income elementary schools and "provides extraordinary opportunities for them to grow as golfers, students, and members of their community."

The golfers partnered with one Lexington police officer and they played nine holes together.

One Lexington detective told LEX 18 that sometimes when they interact with children, it can be on their worst day. This is a chance to build a relationship and trust out-of-uniform.

"So this gives us the opportunity to kind of get to know them. For them to get to know us and know that hopefully if they do have a problem or something that it's safe to come talk to us. You know, we're not the big scary intimidating police officers. We're just people that live in the same community as them. A lot of these guys love to golf, have a lot of the same interests as them, and have kids their age as well," said LPD Detective Kristyn Klingshirn.