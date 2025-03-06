Forest Service plans prescribed burns for Daniel Boone National Forest this Spring

(LEX 18) — Firefighters are preparing to conduct prescribed burns in the Daniel Boone National Forest this Spring, according to the Forest Service.

Prescribed burns are low-intensity fires set by trained professionals to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and improve the forest's overall health. Excess fuels such as vegetation and dead wood allow wildfires to burn hotter and longer. These burns help mitigate the risk of extreme wildfires for both the forest and surrounding communities, according to a release from the Forest Service.

All burns are planned thoroughly to make sure that fisheries, wildlife, rare plants, and historic sites are not harmed. The release adds, "Experienced fire managers will closely monitor local weather conditions, such as wind and humidity, and adjust the schedule as needed to ensure the safety of both crewmembers and local residents. Prior to the planned ignition of a burn, crews construct and designate firebreaks to ensure the fire does not leave the burn area."

To stay current with the burns, visit the Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker or follow @DanielBooneNF on social media.

Daniel Boone National Forest Fire Management Officer Ryle Benke said, “Prescribed fire is a vital land management tool for both the Daniel Boone National Forest and other Kentucky land managers.” Benke added, “Each prescribed burn is carefully planned to remove the accumulated smaller forest litter and brush that could serve as easy fuel for a wildfire and recycle those nutrients back into the soil to promote healthy vegetation and wildlife habitat. This process is essential for certain native species, like white oak, which depend on fire to clear competing species from the area and to enrich the soil.”