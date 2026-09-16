Former Bardstown officer's trial in Crystal Rogers case delayed until 2027

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The felony perjury trial of former Bardstown police officer Nicholas Houck has been postponed until 2027, according to court records.

A judge granted a defense motion for a continuance, moving the trial date to Feb. 8, 2027. The case is being heard in Owen County after being transferred from Nelson County.

The court docket indicates the delay was granted because of an attorney's unavailability.

A hearing on Houck's pending motion to dismiss the charge is scheduled for Oct. 22. Prosecutors have 20 days to file a response to the motion, while the defense will have seven days to reply.

Houck is charged with felony perjury in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, who was last seen July 3, 2015.

Rogers' disappearance became one of Kentucky's most closely watched unsolved cases and prompted years of investigations by local, state and federal authorities.

Houck, a former Bardstown police officer, has long been scrutinized in the case because he was the brother of Brooks Houck, Rogers' former boyfriend. Brooks Houck, was convicted in 2025 of murdering Crystal Rogers and is serving a life sentence while appealing the conviction

Prosecutors allege Nicholas Houck made false statements under oath during the investigation. He has pleaded not guilty to the perjury charge.

The delay marks the latest development in a series of court proceedings tied to the Rogers investigation. Multiple trials connected to the case have been moved out of Nelson County amid concerns about pretrial publicity and the case's high profile in the Bardstown community.