Former Breathitt Co. sheriff dies 'peacefully' on Thanksgiving, funeral home reports

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Breathitt County Sheriff John Lewis Turner peacefully died at his home on Thanksgiving at the age of 70, according to his obituary.

The obituary from the Breathitt Funeral Home read that Lewis was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death.

Lewis, the obituary described, was a Breathitt County sheriff from 1998-2006 and also worked as a bus driver and janitor for the Breathitt County School System. Further, he was a member of the Kentucky Farm Bureau Board.

"A true farmer at heart, he took great pride in the land he worked and the life he built," the obituary read.

The obituary added that he was a loving father, a brother, and a proud grandfather.

