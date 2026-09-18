Former EKU Volleyball player Amanda Mack dies at 20

LEX NEWS — Former EKU Volleyball player Amanda Mack, 20, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, according to an EKU Volleyball Facebook Post.

Mack played for the Colonels for her Sophomore season in 2025, transferring from the University of Cincinnati. The Florida native transferred from EKU and was on the volleyball team at Holy Cross University in Massachusetts.

"We mourn her loss, but will forever cherish our memories together," said the EKU Volleyball team on Facebook. "The entire EKU community sends our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and all of her teammates through the years."