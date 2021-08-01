Former Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Larson dies

Facebook: Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney

Posted at 11:46 AM, Aug 01, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Fayette County Commonwealth's Attorney Ray Larson has died. He held the position for nearly 16 years before retiring in 2016. Commonwealth's Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn made the announcement on Facebook Sunday. In her post, Red Corn wrote: Ray believed in the mission of a Commonwealth’s Attorney – to seek justice for victims, hold offenders accountable, and to make our community a safe place to live and raise our families. In many ways he helped develop this mission during the almost 40 years he served a prosecutor

Ray was a leader, he provided much of the vision and hard-work to make Lexington and all of Kentucky realize that driving drunk is a crime and that the victims of drunk drivers are entitled to receive help. Ray lifted up the victims of child sexual assault and was one of the founders of the Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass. Ray was an inspiration to many in our community from teaching a Sunday School class for over 30 years to being a true influencer on social media. He publicly supported his staff and counselled each of his employees like a father. Ray was a prosecutor’s prosecutor and his legacy will live on through our community for a long time.

Please join me in praying for Ray’s family to be at peace with his sudden death and in thanking the Lord for providing us with a servant like Ray. Lou Anna

