Fayette County Public School officials announce passing of former superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools is mourning the unexpected death of former Superintendent Tom Shelton, the district announced Monday.

According to the district, Shelton served as superintendent from 2011 to 2014, leading several key initiatives that continue to shape the district today.

During his tenure, Shelton established the district's first professional learning community, which created a mission statement that remains in use. He also expanded educational opportunities for students in nontraditional academic settings by opening Carter G. Woodson Academy, STEAM Academy, and The Stables.

"Dr. Shelton was a systems thinker who believed in distributive leadership, community partnerships, and collaborative thinking," the district said in a statement. "He fought to ensure that every school had the structures, expertise, and resources to serve every child at high levels."

The district described Shelton as someone who "championed the power of connection and encouraged every employee to embrace the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our students."

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins and the Board of Education expressed condolences to Shelton's family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

No details about the cause of death or funeral arrangements have been released yet.