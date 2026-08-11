Former FCPS employee sues district, alleges race discrimination in layoffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Fayette County Public Schools employee has filed a lawsuit against the Fayette County Public School Board and Superintendent Demetrus Liggins, alleging she was unlawfully terminated because of her race during district staffing reductions tied to financial challenges.

According to the complaint filed Aug. 10 in Fayette Circuit Court, Cassandra Tocash, a former Employee Wellness Specialist, claims district leaders did not consider her qualifications, job performance or seniority when deciding which workers to retain during workforce reductions for the 2026-27 school year.

The lawsuit states Tocash worked in the district's Employee Wellness Department beginning in the 2023-24 school year and received positive evaluations during her employment. She alleges that when the district reduced staffing because of budget concerns, she and another white employee were non-renewed while the department's only Black employee, who she says had less seniority, was retained.

The complaint further alleges Tocash was previously told during the hiring process for the department that a minority candidate was required for a position and that only non-white applicants were interviewed for the role.

Tocash claims district officials told her the decision had nothing to do with her job performance and that seniority and qualifications were not considered when determining which employees would be retained. The lawsuit argues those actions violated Kentucky's civil rights law and state statutes governing workforce reductions during layoffs.

The suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, reinstatement to her former position, renewal of her contract for the 2026-27 school year, attorney fees and other relief.

