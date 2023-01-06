Watch Now
Former Gov. Matt Bevin doesn't file to run for governor in 2023

LEX 18
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 16:36:57-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Governor Matt Bevin fell short of announcing another run for governor on Friday after many speculated he would do it before the filing deadline.

The former governor showed up at the Capitol Rotunda close to the 4:00 p.m. deadline. In a speech, he spoke about work that needs to be done in Kentucky and how much he loves the state. He also had a message for the other candidates to not tear each other apart.

At multiple times, he made it seem like he was jumping into the race, but then he walked out of the building.

LEX 18's Karolina Buczek ran after him, but still didn't get an answer from him:

Friday was the filing deadline for Republicans or Democrats looking to run in the primaries for governor.

