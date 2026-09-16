Former Gov. Matt Bevin ordered released from jail by KY Court of Appeals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Kentucky Court of Appeals judge has ordered former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin released from jail while a legal challenge to his incarceration moves forward.

According to the Courier Journal, which first reported the ruling, the court ordered Bevin's immediate release from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections while appellate proceedings continue. Read the Courier Journal's report here.

Bevin had been held since his Sept. 3 arrest on an outstanding contempt-of-court warrant tied to ongoing divorce and child support proceedings involving his ex-wife, Glenna Bevin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Matt Bevin is ordered to serve a 60-day sentence in Jefferson County

Matt Bevin is ordered to serve a 60-day sentence in Jefferson County

The arrest drew widespread attention after authorities located Bevin on the set of a Christmas movie being filmed at a horse farm in Paris, Kentucky. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office, deputies received information that Bevin was participating in the production and took him into custody without incident.

Witnesses told local media that Bevin was working as a "featured extra" in the holiday film "The Greatest Christmas Gift" when deputies arrived at the set.

The warrant stemmed from a long-running dispute over financial records and child support matters.

The Court of Appeals ruling does not resolve the underlying case but temporarily halts Bevin's incarceration while the legal challenge proceeds.