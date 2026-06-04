Former HR manager accuses Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center of fraud

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ashley Ingram's attorney says that less than a month after she began working at Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center, she was asked to commit fraud.

Attorney Justin Peterson says Ingram was told to falsify staffing reports, which would have misrepresented the number of registered nurses on staff. He also says she refused to approve timecards she believed had been falsified.

"She refused to violate the law, you know, she was told by a nursing home to falsify staffing reports which would have misrepresented the RN staffing at the nursing home," Peterson said.

Peterson explained how falsified staffing data translates into financial gain for nursing homes.

"When they report their payroll-based journal or PBJ data to the government, they are paid based on what they report. So if they say a nurse works eight hours, they are reimbursed by the government for those eight hours,' Peterson said. "Now, if you didn't pay a nurse those eight hours? They've made money. We call it a margin in business, right? And so it's a massive margin business," Peterson said.

Peterson says after Ingram refused to participate, the situation at work became unbearable.

"The employer made the condition so intolerable that she was forced to resign," Peterson said.

Peterson says what sets this case apart is the type of legal filing involved. Unlike most complaints, which are drafted by attorneys on behalf of their clients, Ingram's complaint is verified.

"The client has signed an affidavit under oath verifying all the statements that are made," Peterson said.

Peterson says the case has implications beyond the workplace.

"If we start to shed a light on these operations that are operating maybe in the dark or in the shade, then we can bring these things to the forefront to ensure it's not going to happen again," Peterson said.

He says the stakes extend to patient safety as well.

"She's advocating for patient safety because the ultimate problem is not just the money the the the federal and state government's paying these folks not to have real RNs in there," Peterson said.

LEX 18 reached out to Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center for comment, but did not receive a response.

