Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Former Justice Cabinet secretary, lawmaker charged with rape

John Tilley.jpg
Courtesy of Fayette County Detention Center
John Tilley.jpg
Posted at 5:43 PM, Aug 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-08 17:48:57-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker was arrested Monday and charged with rape.

Former state Rep. John Tilley, who oversaw Kentucky’s state prison system under former Gov. Matt Bevin, is accused of having sex at a Lexington hotel with a woman who could not consent due to her level of intoxication, according to the arrest affidavit.

Tilley, 53, was being held at the Lexington-Fayette County jail.

Tilley’s attorney, Steve Schroering, told news outlets that his client is innocent and turned himself in.

“John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation,” Schroering said. “He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time.”

Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019, overseeing Kentucky State Police, the Department of Corrections and other agencies.

Before that, Tilley served five terms as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate