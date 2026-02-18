Former Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron seeks Trump endorsement in competitive U.S. Senate race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky approaches its May primary elections, the Republican race for U.S. Senate is shaping up to be a competitive one.

Two independent polls show former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Congressman Andy Barr neck and neck for first place in Kentucky's U.S. Senate race. The polls also indicate Lexington tech entrepreneur Nate Morris is gaining ground as a rising candidate.

The three candidates have positioned themselves as allies of Trump.

Cameron has received the president's endorsement in previous statewide races. During a recent interview with LEX 18, he indicated he would like that endorsement once again.

"I certainly would be honored to have the president endorse me again. Of course, I've been endorsed by him twice and it's been a honor to have his support," Cameron said.

Cameron emphasized he is working hard on the campaign trail to demonstrate to both Kentucky voters and Trump that he is the best candidate for the U.S. Senate position.

"He wants to see a candidate that's going to go out and earn it and that's what I'm working towards. So, it would be a great honor for him to endorse me again," Cameron said.

While Cameron welcomes Trump's support, he stressed that he wants voters to know he is his own person. He said he is focusing on issues that matter most to Kentuckians: healthcare, crime and safety, and affordability.

"People care deeply about putting more money in their pocket so that they can pay for groceries and gas and if they've got a little left over, they can pay for summer leagues for their kids," Cameron said.

Cameron, who has run two high-profile statewide campaigns, believes his name recognition and record will give him an advantage in the race. However, campaign finance records show the other candidates have raised and spent more money than Cameron's campaign.