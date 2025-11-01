Former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins dies, Gov. Beshear says

(LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that former Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins has died.

According to a post from Beshear, one of Collins' most significant accomplishments was bringing Toyota to Kentucky for its first United States site. Collins served as the 56th governor of Kentucky from 1983 to 1987 and brought Toyota to the state as its first U.S. site.

Beshear said, "She created a foundation for us to build a strong future upon, and her legacy will continue to benefit Kentucky families for generations. She was a proud Kentuckian, and she will be greatly missed. Kentucky, let’s remember to send up a thank you with our prayers as we remember a remarkable woman who made an undeniable difference in our state."

Attorney General Russell Coleman said in a post to X, "As a dad of two daughters, I applaud Governor Collins’ service to Kentucky and busting through the glass ceiling to show that there are no limitations in our Commonwealth. I send our condolences to Dr. Collins, their children and the entire family."

Auditor Allison Ball said in a post to social media, "Asa and I are praying for the family of Gov. Martha Layne Collins. She was KY’s first (and only) female Governor. Despite coming from different parties, she was always very gracious and encouraging to me as a woman in politics. I will never forget that. RIP."

The Prichard Committee released a statement that reads in part, "Collins worked extensively throughout her term to build legislative interest and support for wide-ranging education reforms. A tough 1984 legislative session produced mandatory kindergarten, required testing and internships for teachers, and instituted academic takeovers for failing schools. Collins created a Governor's Council on Educational Reform in the wake of the session, calling for a report by July 1985. Her term coincided with the rise of the Prichard Committee, which had organized as an independent nonprofit group in 1983. The Prichard Committee showed its education ambitions in 1984, coordinating a statewide convening of 145 town forums on a single November evening, collecting citizen input on public school needs and goals."