Former Kentucky inmate gives back by feeding homeless in Lexington community outreach effort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man who spent nine years in the Kentucky Department of Corrections is now dedicating his life to helping others in his community.

McKenzie Bradford, who has been out of jail for six years, spent his day feeding homeless individuals in Lexington through a grassroots initiative focused on giving back.

"Just feeding as many people as we possibly can," Bradford said.

Bradford and his friends gathered outside Bluegrass Community Health Center, distributing free pizza, chips and drinks to those in need. Along with the food, they offered words of encouragement and support.

"Sometimes when you're going through things in life, you might need a little nudge or just an act of kindness to see that someone truly cares," Bradford said.

Bradford's mission extends beyond feeding the homeless. On his YouTube channel, he shares his personal experience with incarceration, hoping to reach others who might be facing similar challenges.

"I committed the crime so I had to do the time," Bradford said. "I just get on there and I talk to people and just tell them exactly what I went through."

When asked about his biggest message, Bradford's response was simple but powerful.

"Do the right thing just simply because it's the right thing to do," Bradford said.

Bradford hopes to expand his community outreach efforts and is considering making this initiative an annual event.

"Maybe this will turn it into an annual thing," Bradford said.

Looking toward the future, Bradford wants to establish a nonprofit organization, work as a motivational speaker in jails and continue helping those experiencing homelessness in his community.

