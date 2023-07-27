Former Kentucky Teacher of the Year helps students build an inclusive library

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Montgomery County High School students are looking to create more representation in their community through literature. Students started a group called Open Light, which its coordinator, author and activist Willie Carver, says is dedicated to positive systemic change.

He says, "They actually created a curriculum of Black history, women's history, LGBTQ history so that they could that they could teach themselves the things that they weren't learning in school."

That sparked the idea to start an inclusive library called the "Rainbow Freedom Library." Students worked with Carver to build a list of LGBTQ books -- with authors of diverse backgrounds. Students got funds from the "It Gets Better Project," in addition to discounts and donations from local bookstores.

Willie explains, "I sent, last fall, up to the librarian at the high school a list of all of the titles, and she sent that on to the administration."

He says months later, an administrator at Montgomery County Schools got back with Carver, saying they could not accept any of the book titles. LEX 18 reached out to the district Thursday, and superintendent Matt Thompson says:

When approached about the possible donation, we explained that we did not have a record of anyone requesting or being approved by our Board to participate in a grant for the purpose described, as is required by our Board policy for any schools, employees, and school-related groups. We also explained that due to this and the changes to the laws revising the curriculum approval process for school districts, it was best for the school/district not to accept a donation of pre-purchased curricula or resources. We did encourage the potential donor to reach out to the local Montgomery County Public Library as a possible recipient.

Carver says, "We tell these young people that they can be anything, that they can do anything, and we try to help them envision the best versions of what they could be, and I wasn't going to say to students, you couldn't change the world, you couldn't make your dreams come true, you don't deserve to exist in a space."

Now, the library is housed at the Gateway Center for the Arts -- and Carver has set up a GoFundMe to raise $4,000 for the library. The center's executive director Jordan Campbell, says they celebrate art and expression.

"What I would say to young people is, continue to stay involved. When you see something in your community, know that there are organizations and people who want to support you and who want to give you the resources to make those things a reality," says Campbell.

Carver explains that seeing themselves in literature and feeling represented is transformative for young people. He says they are sparking a change.

"What I would say to any of those kids is, you're the future. You're going to create a world that you deserve to have, and you can start right now," says Carver.

For more information on the library, you can visit the link here.