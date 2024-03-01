Former LEX 18 anchor and veteran journalist Mike Barry dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former LEX 18 anchor Mike Barry has died, his wife Dona has confirmed.

For decades, Barry served as a news anchor in Lexington, covering news across the Bluegrass. Throughout his career, Barry had more than 45 years of experience in radio and television broadcasting, production, instruction, and sales.

Along with his work at LEX 18, Barry worked as a news anchor and producer at TV stations in Nashville, TN, and Cape Girardeau, MO.

During his TV news career, Barry was secretly battling an alcohol addiction, and despite relapsing once, he was able to overcome it.

For 15 years, Barry served as CEO of People Advocating Recovery (PAR), a Kentucky nonprofit working to eliminate barriers to recovery from addiction. Barry announced his retirement from that position in 2022.

During his time with PAR, Mike testified before the Kentucky state legislature and helped pass new laws regarding treatment for individuals with substance use disorder. He also highlighted the addiction crisis as a leading healthcare issue in the state.

"Mike Barry created the foundation of People Advocating Recovery and is responsible for the organization’s growth and success," said Donna Hillman, PAR board advisor, person in long-term recovery, and retired federal and Kentucky state employee. "Thanks to his leadership, thousands of individuals have found their recovery pathway and many more have been able to join us in the fight against addiction."