Former LEX 18 chief photojournalist recounts day Brenda Cowan was killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — February 13 marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly shooting of Lexington firefighter Brenda Cowan.

Cowan was the city's first African American female firefighter.

She was shot and killed while responding to a woman injured during a domestic violence situation in Lexington on Adams Lane.

She was 40 years old.

On that tragic day, a news crew from LEX 18 was close to the scene and arrived almost simultaneously with first responders.

LEX 18 spoke with former Chief Photojournalist Scott Moore, who was an eyewitness on the scene capturing the events as they unfolded.

Moore recounts his memory of that day and how Cowan has inspired him throughout his life.