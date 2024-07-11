Former LEX 18 director and camera man Henry Kenion has died at 86

(LEX 18) — The LEX 18 family is mourning one of its own. Former director and camera man Henry Kenion has passed away at the age of 86.

Henry lived in Lexington and was still very active, even attending an LEX 18 reunion on Monday, July 8.

Henry, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, began his career with LEX 18 in January of 1962.

During his nearly 40 years of working at LEX 18, Henry did just about every job at the station, including serving as a director, camera, and audio person.

He retired in 1990, but continued to stay active in the community. Click here to find a story that Kenion shot in 1995 for the 40th anniversary special. Introduction by Nancy Cox and report by Sue Wylie.

