Former LEX 18 weatherman Jeff Noble dies at 69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former LEX 18 weatherman Jeff Noble has died.

According to Noble's obituary, he died Tuesday in Jackson, KY. He was 69 years old.

His obituary states he attended Lees College and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. Noble worked in the radio and TV business and several Kentucky TV stations, including WYMT in Hazard and WBKO in Bowling Green.

According to Noble's LinkedIn, he worked at LEX 18 as a weekend weathercaster from September 1993 to March 1994. In his obituary, it says Noble also worked as the editor of the Times-Voice newspaper in Jackson until his retirement two years ago.

There will be no formal services. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.