Former Lexington police officer appeals termination, wants job back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former Lexington Police Department officer Jervis Middleton has filed an appeal to get his job back.

Middleton filed the appeal in Fayette Circuit Court Friday, claiming the termination of his employment was "in violation of his rights." The appeal says Middleton should be reinstated "with full back pay and benefits."

Investigators claim Middleton shared private police emails, texts, and call sheets with the organizers of protests in Lexington last summer in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Last month, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council, serving as jurors found Middleton guilty of two counts of violating police policies. He was found not guilty on one count of violating police policies.

Read the entire appeal below: