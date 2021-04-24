Former Lexington police officer files lawsuit over firing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Lexington police officer, who was fired earlier this year, has filed a lawsuit asking for his job back.

Jervis Middleton was let go from the Lexington Police Department for sharing police plans with protesters. He previously filed a lawsuit to appeal that decision.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday claims that Middleton's termination was the result of racial bias and discrimination within the Lexington Police Department. It also says his first amendment rights were violated.

Sam Aguiar, the attorney who filed the suit, also represented the family of Breonna Taylor in a lawsuit against the city of Louisville, which resulted in a $12 million dollar settlement.