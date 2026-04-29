Former Lexington Urban League president and civil servant Porter G. Peeples dies

(LEX 18) — Porter G. Peeples, a civil servant and former president of the Urban League of Lexington, died Tuesday, according to the Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County.

According to The HistoryMakers website, Peeples was born on Oct. 29, 1945, and raised in Lynch, Kentucky. In his youth, he attended public schools financially backed by U.S. Steel, the corporation that owned the area's mines.

Before enrolling at the University of Kentucky, Peeples spent several summers in New York City working and living with relatives, and attended Hazard Community College. He was one of only about 50 African American students when he enrolled at the University of Kentucky, the website read.

Peeples became the director of education for the Urban League in Lexington and soon became the director of the local chapter. He was the youngest person to hold this position in the United States, according to the website.

Peeples championed many causes as an advocate for the disadvantaged of Lexington. Under his guidance, the Lexington Urban League made its mark with programs for clerical training, open housing, community development, training in penal institutions, and the operation of a community radio station.

He also served as the chairman for the Equity Commission monitoring the Fayette County Schools and was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Housing Corporation.

Coach John Calipari posted his condolences on social media: