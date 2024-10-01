Former middle school janitor arrested in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Madison County middle school janitor has been charged with sexual abuse connected to an incident that allegedly happened while he was working at Farristown Middle School in Berea.

63-year-old Larry Wilson was arrested on the charge on Sept. 26, but police say the incident happened in March 2024.

In May, LEX 18 spoke with the parents of the 13-year-old alleged victim in the case, who is choosing to remain anonymous.

"She was actually in the front office and called down to the janitor's office," explained the teen's parents. "He told her a few things. Would you like some lunch? It went totally rogue from there. She was told she was the prettiest girl in the school and that he loves her. He gave her a hug and then his hands went down to her rear-end and made her feel really uncomfortable."

They said they waited a month to speak to school officials.

"It could affect somebody's life with these accusations. We wanted to make sure we were confident in the decision to move forward and come up with the right decision," they told LEX 18.

The victim's parents tell LEX 18 that someone with the school board came to talk with their daughter without making them aware and that the principal then quote "gave the janitor a talking to," and then allowed Wilson to continue working.

On May 10, the school system notified Wilson that they were placing him on paid suspension. Wilson then submitted a letter of retirement, meaning he wouldn't return to Farristown Middle.

"I want the school board to acknowledge the process was not taken serious and I want somebody or some people, to be held accountable for actions of not proper process for handling this situation," explained the teen's parents.

LEX 18 did reach out to Madison County Schools for a statement.

They responded by saying quote:

"Larry Wilson retired at the end of last school year and no longer works for the district. The district was not notified of his recent arrest or the charges against him. At this time, the district is not able to make any comment regarding this matter."

According to court records, Wilson was released on bond and will be arraigned on Oct. 14.

