Former NFL star Damien Harris launches foundation, hosts free football camp for Kentucky youth

(LEX 18) — Former NFL running back Damien Harris is giving back to his Kentucky roots through the newly launched Heart of Harris Foundation, hosting his second annual football camp for local children.

The free camp took place at Madison Central High School in Richmond, welcoming kids from the area and surrounding communities.

Harris said the foundation's mission extends beyond athletics, aiming to equip youth across the country with tools for both physical and mental wellness.

"I wanna use football, obviously as a game we all know and love, to teach these kids use it as a vehicle. Obviously you can achieve a lot of great things with this game, but at some point it ends. It ended for me, it ends for everybody. But you can use this vehicle to drive you to heights you never thought you'd get to," Harris said.

The camp was divided into two sessions, with the second session for ages 13 to 16 running from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Harris emphasized that starting in the community where he began his football journey was the perfect way to give back.