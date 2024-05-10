Former Perry Co. Commonwealth's Attorney pleads guilty to fraud

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Perry County Commonwealth's Attorney pleaded guilty to federal honest services wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky.

According to a release from the office, 52-year-old Scott Blair, the former Commonwealth's Attorney for the 33rd Judicial Circuit Court of Kentucky from Hazard, Kentucky, pleaded guilty on Friday in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly. A. Ingram.

His guilty plea agreement says that between April 2020 and March 2024, "Blair knowingly and intentionally devised a scheme to fraudulently deprive the citizens of Perry County of their right to his honest services, as the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, through bribery," according to the release.

The agreement also says that Blair agreed to take official actions such as making recommendations on drug court, probation, and probation violations, or sanctions for defendants he was prosecuting in exchange for sexual favors and methamphetamine, the release states.

Michael E. Stansbury, Special Agent in Charge at FBI Louisville Field Division, said, “Blair’s conduct undermines the confidence the public deserves to have in their government officials,” he added. “The public relies on its Commonwealth’s Attorneys to maintain and validate its faith in our criminal justice system. As he admitted today, Blair betrayed that trust by engaging in a scheme that spanned years and corrupted the fair administration of justice for personal gain. The FBI will pursue corrupt actors without fear or favor, and the people of Perry County and the Commonwealth of Kentucky deserve nothing less.”

