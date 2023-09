LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Lexington on September 22 for a private and exclusive 2024 campaign fundraiser, according to Fayette County Republican Chair Fran Anderson.

Anderson told WEKU those attending the Trump event will have to make at least a $3,300 contribution.

In both 2016 and 2020, Trump easily won Kentucky's electoral votes with more than 62% of the vote.