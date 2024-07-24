Watch Now
Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis aims to dismantle marriage equality ruling with new appeal

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis makes a statement to the media at the front door of the Rowan County Judicial Center in Morehead, Ky. Running for re-election, Davis, who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses after gay weddings became legal, has told voters she did not treat anyone unfairly. Davis spoke at a candidate forum Tuesday night, Oct. 23, 2018, with her Democratic rival Elwood Caudill Jr. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kim Davis
(LEX 18) — Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis is appealing a jury's decision which ruled that she would have to pay $100,000 to a gay couple after she denied them a marriage license back in 2015.

The brief filed in the Sixth District Court of Appeals read that Davis argued that granting the marriage license violated her religious beliefs.

As part of the brief, lawyers for Davis argued that the 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage should be overruled.

Davis is being represented by the Liberty Counsel, which bills itself as taking on cases that involve religious liberties. The Southern Law Center reportedly has designated the firm as a "hate group."

