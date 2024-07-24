Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis aims to dismantle marriage equality ruling with new appeal

(LEX 18) — Former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis is appealing a jury's decision which ruled that she would have to pay $100,000 to a gay couple after she denied them a marriage license back in 2015.

The brief filed in the Sixth District Court of Appeals read that Davis argued that granting the marriage license violated her religious beliefs.

As part of the brief, lawyers for Davis argued that the 2015 Supreme Court decision to legalize gay marriage should be overruled.

Davis is being represented by the Liberty Counsel, which bills itself as taking on cases that involve religious liberties. The Southern Law Center reportedly has designated the firm as a "hate group."

