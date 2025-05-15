Former Scott County deputy receives mortgage-free home from Tunnel to Towers Foundation

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Scott County deputy is embarking on a new chapter of his life thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting fallen first responders, Gold Star families, and injured veterans. The Foundation has been building mortgage-free homes tailored for those who have sacrificed.

On Tuesday, Jaime Morales, a former sheriff's deputy, was presented with the keys to his new home—a moment that signifies both hope and independence. Morales, who enlisted in the Marines in 2011 and later served as a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, experienced a life-altering event on September 11, 2018, when he was shot while responding to a call with the SWAT team. The bullet struck a spinal nerve, leaving him paralyzed.

His new home is specifically designed to enhance his everyday living, featuring zero thresholds, motorized doors, and keyless entry. These adaptations are essential for enabling easier access and fostering a sense of independence.

“Every time that we have the honor to come here to fulfill the dream, it's amazing!” said Bradley Blakeman with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

For Morales, this house represents more than just a physical space; it symbolizes a newfound freedom. He expressed how the home will transform his life, saying, "I think it’s going to heal a lot of the fight or flight reflex that I have built. It is going to help me finally wind down, relax, and just take it easy for once."

Although the reality of his new home is still sinking in, Morales is filled with gratitude and a sense of honor. "I am extremely thankful, extremely honored to have served in this community and the people in this community," he reflected.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation continues its vital mission of eradicating veteran homelessness and ensuring that the sacrifices made on September 11, 2001, are never forgotten, demonstrating their commitment to those who serve and protect our nation.

To learn more visit, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.