Former sheriff wins temporary pause of second mental evaluation in judge's death case

WHITESBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked a court order requiring former Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines to undergo a second mental health evaluation as he faces charges in the fatal 2024 shooting of a judge inside the county courthouse.

In an order issued Monday, the appeals court granted a stay that pauses the lower court's directive while the issue is reviewed. The court emphasized that the ruling is not a decision on the merits of the case and is intended to preserve the status quo while appellate judges consider the dispute.

Stines is charged with murder in the Sept. 19, 2024, shooting death of District Judge Kevin Mullins inside the Letcher County Courthouse in Whitesburg. The shooting, which was captured on courthouse surveillance video, stunned eastern Kentucky and drew national attention because of the longtime professional relationship between the two men.

Prosecutors had sought a second mental health evaluation for Stines after a defense-ordered examination was already completed. Defense attorneys challenged the request, arguing the additional evaluation was unnecessary and raising concerns about the court's authority to compel it.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals' temporary order puts the second evaluation on hold until judges can fully review the legal arguments from both sides.

Stines has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. His attorneys have indicated they plan to pursue a mental health-related defense.

No timetable has been announced for when the appeals court could issue a final ruling on whether the second evaluation can proceed.



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