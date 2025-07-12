Former UK athletes train local kids at free Champions Basketball Camp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local organizations partnered to provide free basketball training for children ages 6 to 12 at the Sports Center in Lexington on Saturday as part of Champions Weekend.

The Champions Basketball Camp brought together former University of Kentucky athletes who provided hands-on training focused on skill development and sportsmanship.

"Everybody wants to be a champion, but not everybody wants to put in the work to be a champion," Twany Beckham said.

Beckham, a former UK athlete, organizes the camp and says it's the highlight of his year.

The event was a collaborative effort between several community organizations including the A-One Allstars Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Delta Foundation and the Police Activities League.

Champions Weekend continues with a golf scramble Sunday morning at 8:30 at the University Club of Kentucky.

