Former UK football coach tests positive for COVID

Charles Small/AP
Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks and Assistant Head Coach Steve Ortmayer talk during practice for the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 28, 2007. Kentucky will play Florida State on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Charles Small)
Rich Brooks
Posted at 11:38 PM, Aug 29, 2021
On Sunday, former UK Football Coach Rich Brooks posted on Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says that they are both fully vaccinated, and are showing mild symptoms.

Brooks coached UK from 2003-2009. He led the Wildcats to four bowl appearances, including three straight wins, during his tenure.

His biggest win came in 2007 against #1 LSU in triple overtime.

