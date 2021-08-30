Former UK football coach tests positive for COVID

On Sunday, former UK Football Coach Rich Brooks posted on Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.

He says that they are both fully vaccinated, and are showing mild symptoms.

Karen and I both fully vaccinated test positive for Covid after our trip to California. We both have had mild reaction. So lucky we got the shots. Now some quarantine time. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) August 29, 2021

Brooks coached UK from 2003-2009. He led the Wildcats to four bowl appearances, including three straight wins, during his tenure.

His biggest win came in 2007 against #1 LSU in triple overtime.