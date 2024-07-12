Former University of Kentucky basketball players are in town for good reason

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky basketball players will play at the Rupp Arena, just as they did in their glory days.

The TBT tournament is right around the corner, and La Familia is the team you’re rooting for if you are a Big Blue Fan.

This week, it would be hard not to root for Twany Beckham, former player and current general manager of La Familia. Regardless of your college sports allegiance, Beckham and some of his teammates are taking the weekend to help the children of Lexington.

“Kids are our future. I had so many people give and pour into me when I was a kid,” said Beckham.

Earlier today at Harpers Hall, Beckham and company were filling up 600 school bags filled with snacks, for three organizations: A1, Big Brother Big Sister, and PAL.

“The kids that are going to receive the backpacks, I’m sure they are going to be so thankful for them,” Beckham added. “I can’t be more pleased to be at the forefront of all that.“

This is event number one on the docket this weekend. Tomorrow is highlighted with the Champions Charity Game. Tickets cost $20 and are available in person or online by clicking here.