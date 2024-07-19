Former University of Kentucky football player Vincent 'Sweet Pea' Burns dies

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky football player Vincent "Sweet Pea" Burns has died at age 43, according to Kentucky Football on X.

Burns was a three-year starter and a two-year team captain at the University of Kentucky.

He went on to play in the NFL for Indianapolis, according to the post.

Vincent “Sweet Pea” Burns was a three-year starter and a big-play performer, totaling 168 tackles, including 37 tackles for loss. He was All-SEC two seasons and went on to play in the NFL for Indianapolis. A two-year team captain at UK, he was beloved by his teammates and known… pic.twitter.com/Vp6mr9bCH1 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 17, 2024

The post adds that Burns was beloved by his teammates and known for his upbeat personality.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to help support Burns's family and can be found here.