Former University of Kentucky football player Vincent 'Sweet Pea' Burns dies

Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 19, 2024

(LEX 18) — Former University of Kentucky football player Vincent "Sweet Pea" Burns has died at age 43, according to Kentucky Football on X.

Burns was a three-year starter and a two-year team captain at the University of Kentucky.

He went on to play in the NFL for Indianapolis, according to the post.

The post adds that Burns was beloved by his teammates and known for his upbeat personality.

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to help support Burns's family and can be found here.

