Former Woodford County EMT fighting for accountability after filing sexual harassment complaint

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Woodford County EMT is now fighting for accountability after a complaint filed on Wednesday details moments she experienced alleged sexual harassment and assault by her male colleagues.

Naomi Branham's attorney, Eric Branco, filed the complaint against Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay and the county's fiscal court on charges of discrimination, hostile work environment, sexual harassment and retaliation.

Branham, a former EMT, claims she was subjected to harassment from several male paramedics, including 29-year-old Najay King.

The complaint details a time when King bypassed the lock on Branham's EMS bedroom and laid on top of her while she was in bed. She asked him to leave, but he did not immediately comply, the complaint says.

Multiple incidents between 2024 and 2025 are described in the complaint.

"Over time, Mr. King began to take advantage of their friendship and his superior position to subject Naomi to unwanted sexual messages and physical touching," the document reads.

It goes on to say that King also allegedly sent several "unwanted photos and videos of himself touching himself at work."

In August 2025, EMS Director Freeman Bailey was made aware of the allegations, and held a meeting with Branham and Assistant Director Kent Barry.

In security footage obtained by LEX News, both men can be heard telling Branham that she should have just said "No."

The pair also can be heard telling Branham that she has no evidence to support her claims. Bailey is also heard threatening to fire her and file charges against her if she continues to speak about the allegations.

LEX News reached out to the attorney for Kay and the Woodford County Fiscal Court; that attorney declined to comment.

Najay King said he was unaware of the complaint, and also had no comment.