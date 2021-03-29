Fort Boonesborough State Park campground to be closed until August

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fort Boonesborough State Park has made a tough decision: it will keep its campground closed until August 1.

Kentucky Department of Parks Deputy Commissioner Will Adams said the decision was made because the electrical outlets campers hook up to need to be replaced.

When floodwaters swept through the park, they fried the outlets. It will take some time for the new parts to come in.

"It's mainly the lead time to get the parts," Adams said. "We're looking at six to eight weeks just to get them and then the actual install won't be that bad."

To prevent this from happening again, Adams said the new outlet systems will be removable so employees can pull them out before a flood.

"We're building resiliency into our system," he said.

However, that and all other repairs will come at a cost.

"It's still too early to tell," Adams said. "It's going to be a significant claim though. Likely in excess of a million dollars."

He said they're counting on insurance to help cover it. Besides the campground, the picnic area and trails are set to open May 1, but that could be delayed. The Fort will open soon on a date that will be announced here in the future.