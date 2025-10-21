Fort Campbell soldier killed in vehicle accident during training exercise in Germany

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 101st Airborne Division soldier died in a training accident at Hohenfels, Germany, on Oct. 18, the U.S. Army announced.

The Army detailed that 34-year-old Sgt. Terell Seales, of Florence, New Jersey, was killed in a vehicle accident during training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center. Seales was a Motor Transport Operator assigned to the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team "Strike," 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

"Sgt. Seales was an exceptional leader and soldier who inspired others to give their very best," said Col. Duke Reim, Commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Strike), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Reim said the unit remains in close contact with Seales' family to provide care and support during this difficult time. He also expressed gratitude to German allies for their swift response and steadfast support to soldiers.

Seales joined the Army in 2021 and arrived at Fort Campbell in 2024 after serving at Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Drum, New York, the Army described. He was a graduate of the Army Basic Leader Course and was on his second deployment. He previously deployed to Lithuania in 2023.

His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal (two awarded), Army Achievement Medal (four awarded), Army Good Conduct Medal (two awarded), the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Driver and Mechanic Badge, according to the Army.

The accident is currently under investigation.