Fort Knox soldier dies after motor pool incident; investigation underway

FORT KNOX, Ky. (LEX News) — A soldier assigned to the 19th Engineer Battalion died Monday after suffering injuries in an incident at an on-post motor pool at Fort Knox, according to the U.S. Army.

Army officials identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Deonte Lamar Davis, 33, of Daytona Beach, Florida. Davis was assigned to the 19th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, and had been stationed at Fort Knox since 2024, where he served as a bridge crewmember.

Military officials said Davis died Sept. 1 because of injuries sustained during the incident. Additional details about what happened have not been released.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Staff Sgt. Davis," Col. Jeff Burges, commander of the 20th Engineer Brigade, said in a statement. "He was an outstanding soldier and leader and will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and fellow soldiers across the formation."

Davis earned numerous military honors during his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, two Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, which is conducting a standard investigation into the soldier's death.

