Four people in hospital after head-on crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people were sent to the hospital Saturday after a head-on crash in Lexington.

Police said a Nissan Sentra and a Chevy Malibu crashed just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Ironworks Pike and Newtown Pike.

According to police, three people were in the Chevy and one of them has life-threatening injuries. The other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Nissan has life-threatening injuries.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and it's investigating the crash.