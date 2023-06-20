Four thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four thoroughbred horses have died after a trailer caught fire on the Bluegrass Parkway on Monday morning.

The Bardstown Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Officials say employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew's arrival. The other four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

The Bardstown Fire Department said the horses had an estimated value of about $750,000 and there was another estimated $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.