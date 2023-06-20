Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Four thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

355166997_653161300168648_3205260707946461986_n.jpg
Bardstown Fire Department
355166997_653161300168648_3205260707946461986_n.jpg
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 16:28:12-04

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four thoroughbred horses have died after a trailer caught fire on the Bluegrass Parkway on Monday morning.

The Bardstown Fire Department says when crews got to the scene, they found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Officials say employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew's arrival. The other four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

The Bardstown Fire Department said the horses had an estimated value of about $750,000 and there was another estimated $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth