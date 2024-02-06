Four train cars derail in Covington, crews and cranes called to upright two

COVINGTON, Ky. — CSX crews spent hours on the scene of a train derailment in Covington Tuesday morning.

Officials said the train derailed near the crossing on Lincoln Avenue between 35th and 36th Streets at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Officials said the train cars were empty, and there was no concern about hazardous materials. No one was injured, and CSX officials said there is no danger to the public.

In all, four train cars derailed; two of those cars remained upright after the derailment, but the other two were on their side, according to CSX officials.

Blake Sheely

The derailment blocked streets for hours in Covington, but CSX officials said crews were working to move the rest of the train away from the derailment site to unblock the roadways. They should be clear between 11 a.m. and noon, CSX officials said.

Until that happens, 35th Street and 33rd Street in Covington are blocked by the train.

"CSX appreciates the quick response of the local authorities," reads a statement from CSX. "The cause of the incident is under investigation."

A neighbor who lives about 10 yards from the derailment said his wife heard the crash and thought the whole house was coming down.

Train derails in Northern Kentucky

Crews with Cranemasters were called in to work to upright the train cars.

According to Cranemaster’s website, the Cincinnati-based company is a “railroad contractor providing innovative solutions, car re-railment, clearing the line, laying panel track, damaged car relocation and site clean up.”

WCPO crews on scene saw two massive cranes and a large backhoe move into position along the tracks to upright the derailed cars.