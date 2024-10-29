Fourth annual Lex Glow Ride to take place in Lexington on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The fourth annual Lex Glow Ride is set to take place in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Coolavin Park located at 550 West Sixth Street.

The family-friendly event will include a two-mile ride through the Legacy Trail, food, drinks, reflective gear giveaways, bike tune-ups, a bike decoration station, and more.

Bikes for children and adults will be available for check-out on a first-come, first-served basis, and hot chocolate and water will be provided, according to a release.

The action will begin with a festival at 5:30 p.m., with the parade lineup starting at 6:30 and the ride setting off at 7:00 p.m. at Coolavin Park.

The event is hosted by the Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and the City of Lexington with the goal of promoting safe walking, biking, and scooting, according to the release.

You can find more information regarding the event by clicking here.