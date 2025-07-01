Fourth of July celebrations scheduled in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parks & Recreation has announced their schedule for Fourth of July festivities.

Events include:

Bluegrass 10K and Fun Run

The 49th annual Bluegrass 10K and Fun Run will start at the corner of Main Street and North Limestone. Individuals running the 10K will begin at 7:25 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run will kick off at 8:30 a.m.

Registration for this year's event has closed.

Fourth of July Festival & Market

Live music, children's activities, and shopping for arts and crafts will take place at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza and Henry Tandy Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food vendors will also be on site.

Find the schedule of musicians here.

Public Reading of the Decleration of Independence

The public can continue celebrations by listening to a live reading of the Declaration of Independence. Scheduled for 10 a.m. oon the steps of the Historic Lexington Courthouse at 215 West Main.

Those in attendance will be asked to participate in the event by reading a short portion of the document.

Fourth of July Parade

Scheduled for noon along Main Street from Midland to Mill Street.

Fireworks Spectacular

Lexington's firework display will kick off at 10 p.m. along Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.