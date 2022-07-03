Fourth of July Fireworks celebrations in the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we head into the Fourth of July, we want to highlight some celebrations and events happening for America's Birthday in the Bluegrass.

In Lexington, tomorrow kicks off with the Fourth of July Festival kicks off in the Courthouse Plaza at 10 a.m. with the Fourth of July Parade at 11:30 a.m. running down on Mainstreet. The city wraps up with their 'Fireworks Spectacular set to start at 10 p.m.

Downtown Georgetown will have its Fourth of July Parade along Mainstreet tomorrow. This year's theme is "Celebrating Teachers". For more information, you can visit here. Scott County and Georgetown's Fireworks will begin at dusk, and you can tune into 87.9 FM to hear the music.

Woodford County and Versailles will have their annual Fourth of July celebration at the Versailles/Woodford Parks and Recreation Center. The event will feature an Honor Walk and a kids zone from Jack Kain Ford. The event starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Frankfort will feature "The Great Buffalo Chase 5K" kicking off at 8 a.m. The city will host its fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Frankfort and is hosted by the Frankfort VFW Post 4075.

Winchester is hosting their festivities on Sunday, July 3rd, with the "Lights Over Lynkis" event in Lynkis Park. The celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. and features Mechanical Animals and a Foam Fest from 6:30-9:00 p.m. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Nicholasville features the annual Fourth of July fireworks show hosted by RJ Corman Railroad Group. The launch site is just of US-27 near the display trains. Gates are open at 8 p.m. and will stay open til 9:30 p.m. or until they hit capacity for parking. For more information on the event and entering, you can visit the RJ Corman website.

Finally, Richmond is hosting their celebration on Monday at Lake Reba Park. The event features live music, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, and inflatables for the kids. The fireworks show kicks off at 10 p.m. This is free and open to the public.

