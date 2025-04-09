Frankfort church begins cleanup after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — First Baptist Church on St. Claire Street was back in their building on Tuesday, surveying damage and starting to clean up from last week's flooding. From what we saw, that process is expected to take some time.

Clay Mason is the chairman of deacons at First Baptist Church. Tuesday was his first day back at the church at after the flooding.

"It's a pretty big sanctuary so we've got a lot of of pews that ultimately happen but then after the carpet gets laid back again get put down," Mason said.

The church saw water in the sanctuary and on the first floor in one of three buildings on the property. Mason tells us this isn't the first time this congregation has been in this situation.

"1978 was the first big record flood," he said. "I think it edged out this one by an inch or two. There's pictures of people just like this down in the fellowship hall after the water completely receded pictures of my dad down there with a broom. And so, you know, it's kind of a generational thing."

It's not just work inside the church; the congregation serves the community in multiple ways, including a free clothing closet.

"We average probably giving clothes away to 100 to 150 people a week," Mason said.

Alongside the closet, the church is home to a medical and dental clinic that's free to people without insurance. The flooding in the building will likely make an impact on those services.

"Things are gonna be on hold for a little while since they're on the upper floors, we might be able to get them back going sooner than we will be able to meet as a congregation here," Mason said.

As the church looks to clean up, they're standing strong on their role in the community.